Trump Threatens to Destroy Iran if Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed

During a phone call with Iranian officials, US President Donald Trump threatened that they would lose their country if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened. This was reported by Fox News journalist Trey Ingst, based on his conversation with Trump.

President Trump told Fox News that he spoke with Iranian officials last night and told them: “If you close it (the Strait of Hormuz), you will not have a country left.“ You will not even be able to go back [there]“, he said on Fox News.

On June 20, the Central Command of the Iranian Armed Forces “Khatam al-Anbiya“ announced that Tehran was closing the Strait of Hormuz due to Israel's continued aggression against Lebanon, in violation of the memorandum signed with the United States. On June 21, the Iranian news agency “Tasnim“, citing a source, reported that Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until a ceasefire was established in Lebanon and restrictions on Iranian oil sales were lifted.