Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in southern Lebanon

Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in southern Lebanon and will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said tonight.

“We will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect the residents of northern Israel. As the Prime Minister of Israel, I take a firm position on this issue, which nothing will change“, Netanyahu said, quoted by his office.

“Regarding Iran: no matter what happens on the diplomatic front, I will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. "As long as I am the prime minister of Israel, this will not happen," the Israeli prime minister added.

Netanyahu also noted that Israel "carried out two monumental operations" against Iran in the past year. "We launched these operations to prevent the imminent threat of destruction that was hanging over us from the regime in Iran. If we had not acted, that regime would already have nuclear bombs and would have used them," Netanyahu concluded.