According to US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, over 100 commercial ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past two days.

“Two days ago, 55 ships passed through, and yesterday, 67. As for the volumes of oil and oil products, they are approximately equal to pre-war levels“, he said in an interview with ABC News.

Wright declined to predict when gasoline prices would fall in the United States, but suggested that they would fall regardless of the progress of negotiations between Washington and Tehran. “Oil and gas supplies through the straits have returned to normal. That will remain so regardless of what happens with the negotiations with Iran“, the minister said. “Energy production is growing in the United States, production in Venezuela is increasing, and we are cooperating with other energy producers around the world. I think Americans can expect further declines in energy prices.“

On June 20, the Central Command of the Iranian Armed Forces “Khattam al-Anbiya“ announced that Tehran was closing the Strait of Hormuz due to Israel's continued aggression against Lebanon, in violation of the memorandum with the United States. On June 21, the Iranian news agency “Tasnim“, citing a source, reported that Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon and restrictions on Iranian oil sales are lifted.