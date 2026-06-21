Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander and Hamas fighter

The Israel Defense Forces killed the commander of the Nuhba unit of the Khan Yunis brigade of the Palestinian radical organization Islamic Jihad and a member of the Nuhba unit of the radical movement Hamas, a military spokesman said.

„IDF struck the southern Gaza Strip and killed Zaki Yusef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa, commander of the Nuhba unit of the Khan Yunis brigade of the Islamic Jihad group. In a separate strike, Mohammed Osama Abd al-Aziz, a member of the Nuhba unit of Hamas, which had been recruiting new fighters, was killed, the statement said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces press service, the slain commander of the Nuhba special forces of Islamic Jihad participated in the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz and the kidnapping of an Israeli on October 7, 2023.

“In recent months, Abu Mustafa has played a significant role in restoring the terrorist organization's military capabilities in the Gaza Strip, which violated the ceasefire agreement. "Due to his recent activities and the imminent threat he posed to the IDF, Abu Mustafa was killed in a precision strike," the IDF said.