Breakthrough! US and Iran agree on a clear roadmap to reach a final peace agreement within the next 60 days

The first round of historic high-level diplomatic talks between the US and Iran ended in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock with a breakthrough, Tke Korea Times reported.

Mediators Qatar and Pakistan announced in a joint statement that the two countries have agreed on a clear roadmap to reach a final peace agreement within the next 60 days.

The talks were held within the framework of the so-called Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and aims to normalize relations after years of escalating tensions.

Roadmap for Peace and Technical Teams

According to the official communiqué, the process will be managed by a newly established High-Level Committee to provide political oversight. The chief negotiators will head three specialized working groups focused on nuclear issues and limiting Tehran's nuclear ambitions, economic sanctions and the conditions for their gradual lifting, as well as monitoring and dispute resolution mechanisms.

The talks between the high-level delegations have concluded, but the technical teams of both sides remain in Switzerland until the end of the week to iron out the details. US Vice President J.D. Vance described the moment as “historic”, and in exchange for nuclear concessions, Iran is expected to gain access to an international recovery fund.

Hotline in the Strait of Hormuz and peace in Lebanon

Two of the most critical agreements from the meeting concern regional security in the Middle East

The US and Iran agreed on a mechanism to guarantee free and safe commercial shipping through the strategic strait. A direct hotline for communication has also been established to avoid military incidents at sea.

De-escalation in Lebanon

The establishment of a joint “De-escalation Cell” has been approved with the participation of Lebanon, which will monitor the ceasefire under the supervision of the mediators.

Diplomatic drama overcome

Although the mediators from Qatar and Pakistan described the atmosphere as “positive and constructive”, the negotiations were not without tension. The process was put at risk by harsh public comments and threats from US President Donald Trump.

In response to his rhetoric, the Iranian delegation expressed a sharp protest and initially refused even the traditional group photo with the American representatives. A diplomatic breakdown was averted thanks to the urgent intervention and shuttles of the Qatari and Pakistani mediators, who managed to bring the parties back to the negotiating table.

The next two months will be decisive in determining whether the roadmap agreed in Bürgenstock will become a lasting peace agreement.