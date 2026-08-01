Russia fired a record number of missiles against Ukraine in July

Russia fired a record number of missiles against Ukraine last month, according to an Agence France-Presse analysis based on daily reports from the Ukrainian Air Force, BTA reported.

The Russian army used 376 missiles against Ukraine in July, more than twice as many as in June.

The majority of these attacks were directed against the capital, Kiev. Russia carried out several massive strikes in July, the deadliest of which was on the night of July 2, when at least 30 people were killed.

In addition, Russia attacked Ukraine with 4,956 drones in July, which is 14% fewer than in June.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha earlier today called on international partners to speed up decisions on the supply of additional air and missile defense systems to Ukraine after Russian forces launched a massive strike on Kiev last night, Ukrinform reported, BTA reported.

„A hellish night in Kiev. At least 9 people were killed and 23 were injured as a result of Russia's barbaric attack with three dozen ballistic missiles. "This is the second such massive strike in just two days," Sibiha said.

According to him, as it fails to achieve its goals on the battlefield, Russia is stepping up its air strikes and terrorizing civilians. Sibiha stressed that Ukraine urgently needs additional air and missile defense systems, as well as interceptor missiles.

He also said that the battle for Ukraine's airspace would determine the further course of the war and that strengthening the country's air defenses was a key step towards achieving peace. 28 people were later reported injured.