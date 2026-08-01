US warns US citizens in Middle East: Be prepared to leave region

US embassies in several countries in the Middle East have warned US citizens of a possible escalation of the regional conflict and urged them to be prepared to leave the region, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"American citizens currently in the region should begin considering or preparing to leave the Middle East in the event of an escalation", reads a warning message posted on social media by the US embassies in Jordan, Israel and Iraq.

The warning message urges US citizens to check the latest information on their flights and follow the security guidelines of local authorities.

"Americans who are in the Middle East, "should exercise caution and be extra vigilant, and prepare for possible flight cancellations, periodic closures of the country's airspace, and possible travel disruptions," the statement said.

American citizens in Jordan were urged to avoid the area of U.S. military bases that were recently targeted by Iranian missile attacks. In Israel, they were told to seek the nearest air defense shelter.

"The Iranian regime is unpredictable, as demonstrated by its recent decisions to attack parts of the region without warning or provocation. It has also expanded its attacks to other areas (such as Egypt) that were not previously targeted," the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said.

On Wednesday, a drone struck a U.S. gas tanker anchored in the port of Damietta in Egypt, causing a fire on board. Egyptian authorities have launched an investigation into the case, but the perpetrator of the attack has not been identified at this stage.

The Iranian military accused Washington of "increasing tensions" in the region and warned that "any country that defends the criminal and aggressive America will be consumed by the flames of war".

Iran and the United States exchanged blows again overnight after several days of lulls. However, no attacks were reported overnight.