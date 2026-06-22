Historic Breakthrough in Switzerland: US, Iran Agree on 60-Day 'Roadmap for Permanent Peace' SUMMARY

After nearly 18 hours of intense night talks behind closed doors, the delegations of The United States and Iran have reached an agreement on a joint “roadmap“. It aims to conclude a final peace treaty within the next 60 days. The diplomatic marathon in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock, held with the key mediation of Qatar and Pakistan, officially ended the acute phase of the military conflict that has shaken the Middle East and global markets.

The two sides built on the previously signed memorandum of understanding by agreeing to immediately activate two critical measures:

Security Line of Communication: Ensures the free and safe passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz without the imposition of fees.

Ensures the free and safe passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz without the imposition of fees. De-confliction cell: A special joint mechanism whose main goal is the cessation of all military operations on the territory of Lebanon.

The global response: Between market euphoria and geopolitical tremor

While mediators from Doha and Islamabad described the talks as taking place in a “positive and constructive atmosphere“, international reactions range from economic relief to fierce resistance.

Oil markets are respite, prices go down

The news of the opening of the Strait of Hormuz led to a rapid stabilization of energy markets. After the price of oil exceeded the critical 100 dollars per barrel during the conflict, immediately after the end of the negotiations, the international benchmark Brent fell to around $81, while US crude oil (WTI) traded at around $78.70. In the US, the average price of gasoline at gas stations fell below $4 per gallon, giving American consumers a breath of fresh air at the start of the busy summer season.

Israel refuses to accept the conditions for Lebanon

The sharpest and most uncompromising reaction came from Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz categorically stated that Israel does not consider itself bound by the agreements in Switzerland. He stressed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not withdraw from its “security zone“ in southern Lebanon and will continue to operate “without any restrictions“ against the “Hezbollah“ group. This refusal makes Lebanon the first and most dangerous test of the fragile agreement.

Washington: Domestic political storm for Trump

Although the Donald Trump administration – represented at the talks by Vice President J.D. Vance, Steve Widkoff and Jared Kushner - defended the deal as a way to avoid "economic catastrophe", a serious debate erupted in Congress. Republican critics and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the White House, calling the agreement a "fiasco". The opposition accuses Trump of making too many concessions, lifting economic sanctions and opening the door to unfreezing billions of dollars of Iranian assets without guaranteeing the final liquidation of Tehran's nuclear program.

Tehran: Victorious, but with a finger on the trigger

In Iran, official media is celebrating the deal as a diplomatic victory, proving that the United States has been forced to recognize the country's sovereign rights. President Masoud Pezeshkian was categorical: “Iran will never give up its right to enrich uranium“. Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader's advisor Mohammad Mokhber warned that if Washington violates its commitments, "the flow of energy in the Middle East will stop again," adding that the Iranian army remains with a "finger on the trigger."

What's next?

In the coming days, technical discussions will continue in Switzerland at the level of working groups that should resolve the most complex issues: the nuclear arsenal, the lifting of oil sanctions and the fate of the controversial $300 billion fund for the reconstruction of Iran. Whether the “roadmap” agreed in Bürgenstock; is the beginning of a new era of stability or just a temporary breather before an even greater escalation, we will find out in the critical 60 days ahead.

The material refers to information from BTA, Reuters, CNN and Al Jazeera