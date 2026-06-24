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California library bloodbath: 18-year-old kills two, mimics Columbine massacre

California library bloodbath: 18-year-old kills two, mimics Columbine massacre

The attacker was detained in less than 4 minutes after opening fire with a rifle on random visitors

Jun 24, 2026 06:18, renew at Jun 24, 2026 06:23 64

California library bloodbath: 18-year-old kills two, mimics Columbine massacre - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A shooting in the city of Chico, Northern California, took the lives of two people and threw the local community into shock, ABC News reported.

Police identified the shooter as 18-year-old Bradley Scott Sayer, a recent high school graduate who investigators say was obsessed with mass shootings in American schools.

Timeline of the attack

The incident occurred Monday night at the local library building. According to Chico Police Chief Billy Aldridge, the attacker initially entered the building unarmed to survey the situation, then returned to his car, grabbed a “pump” shotgun; and opened fire.

  • The second victim: 46-year-old Jacob “Cody“ Hull was killed in the back of the library while escorting a friend's daughter.