California library bloodbath: 18-year-old kills two, mimics Columbine massacre

A shooting in the city of Chico, Northern California, took the lives of two people and threw the local community into shock, ABC News reported.

Police identified the shooter as 18-year-old Bradley Scott Sayer, a recent high school graduate who investigators say was obsessed with mass shootings in American schools.

Timeline of the attack

The incident occurred Monday night at the local library building. According to Chico Police Chief Billy Aldridge, the attacker initially entered the building unarmed to survey the situation, then returned to his car, grabbed a “pump” shotgun; and opened fire.