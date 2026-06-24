Drone of unknown origin crashed in residential area in Turkey

A drone of unknown origin crashed in a residential area in the Black Sea town of Cide in the northern Turkish province of Kastamonu, the Birgunj newspaper reported today. The incident caused only material damage, BTA reported.

According to information from the Turkish gendarmerie, the drone crashed in the garden of a house in the town yesterday at around 07:30 a.m. Turkish (and Bulgarian) time. The aircraft, which weighs approximately 200 kilograms, fell about 10 meters from the home of a local resident, causing only material damage, and pieces of it were scattered over a wider area, the gendarmerie also said.

An investigation has already been launched into the case, which should establish where the crashed drone came from, as well as what its technical specifications are.

Meanwhile, footage of the remains of the aircraft has also appeared on social networks.