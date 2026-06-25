The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced today that the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is possible only through routes controlled by Iran, and that any new corridor announced without coordination with Tehran is "unacceptable", BTA reported.

According to the IRGC, this is a security risk. The Guard announced that it will take action against ships that do not comply with the requirements in this regard set by Tehran.

Earlier, Oman announced that it had coordinated its actions with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to provide a temporary sea corridor for ships wishing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by the Omani state news agency, quoted by Reuters.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

Oman earlier announced that it had coordinated its actions with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to provide a temporary sea corridor for ships wishing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani state news agency reported, quoted by Reuters.

Ships wishing to use the temporary corridor will have to coordinate with the IMO based on coordinates announced by the organization and Omani authorities, the agency added.

The measure aims to guarantee freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway in accordance with international law and the law of the sea, which protect freedom of navigation, and without imposing transit fees.

Bulgaria welcomes the agreement announced on June 14 between the U.S. and Iran to end the war and calls for its rapid implementation, which should allow for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.