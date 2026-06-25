NATO's Eastern Flank and the Black Sea region are on the front line of Russian threats, Romanian President Nikusor Dan said at a reception on the occasion of the US Independence Day, Agerpres agency reported, quoted by BTA.

Today, the Romanian President will participate in a summit of NATO's Eastern Flank, which will be held in the Polish city of Gdansk. The meeting will be hosted by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and the presidents of Romania and Lithuania, as well as the prime ministers of Sweden, Finland, Estonia and Latvia, will participate in it. The first such event in the "Helsinki Format" was held in Finland on December 16, 2025, Agerpres recalls.

The Romanian president said that the meeting is important for Romania because it is about protection against drones and in general against threats from Russia.

“It is important for us to emphasize that defense capabilities must also be deployed in the south, and especially in the Black Sea region“, said Nikusor Dan on his way to Poland.

At a reception in Bucharest yesterday on the occasion of the US Independence Day, the Romanian president again commented on the security situation.

„We must not forget that in our neighborhood, Russia's aggression against Ukraine continues, and Romania and its citizens are directly affected by the consequences of the reckless escalation that the Kremlin has embarked on. NATO's eastern flank and the Black Sea region are on the front line of Russian threats. "I would like to take this opportunity to express the deep gratitude of Romania and every citizen of Romania for the efforts of the United States and our allies to strengthen defense and deterrence measures in our country," the head of state said.

Romania has a 650-kilometer common border with Ukraine, and Russian attacks, especially in the area of the Danube river border, often cause airstrikes in populated areas on Romanian territory. Russian drone debris has been found several times on Romanian soil, and at the end of May, a Russian drone hit a multi-story building in the Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people.