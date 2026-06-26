Iran: US military presence in Persian Gulf causes insecurity

Iran said the joint statement by the United States and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries constituted “interference and contained irresponsible and provocative positions“ and added that the US military presence in the Persian Gulf causes insecurity and division in the region, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

It calls for “free, unconditional and unrestricted navigation” in the Strait of Hormuz, without tariffs or “attempts to establish control“, and said that lasting peace must include resolving the issues related to Iran's ballistic missiles and drones, as well as Tehran's support for groups affiliated with it.

Iran's Foreign Ministry reiterated its position that the Strait of Hormuz should be managed by Iran and Oman in accordance with the terms of a memorandum of understanding with the United States.

Iran warned that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz should only use routes designated by Tehran after a cargo ship was hit by a missile off the coast of Oman last night, DPA reported.

Routes not approved by Iran are not covered by guarantees of safe navigation, said today in an article in “Ex“ (X) Iranian Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA).

Any consequences arising from the use of unauthorized routes will be the sole responsibility of shipowners, charterers and captains of the vessels, the Iranian authority responsible for the Persian Gulf, which was established last month, stressed.

Following the attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) has temporarily suspended the evacuation operation of hundreds of stranded ships and thousands of sailors through the Strait of Hormuz.