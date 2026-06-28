Middle East: New Diplomatic Order or New Conflict?

Following the signing of the historic trilateral framework agreement in Washington, the Middle East is entering a critical phase of diplomatic realignment. The focus on the international stage is on the implementation of the agreements, the disbandment of non-state armed groups, and the internal political stability of the participating countries.

Aoun called on Trump to put pressure on Israel

An official statement from the Lebanese presidency states that the head of state Joseph Aoun held a key telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, Aoun called on Washington to exert firm pressure on Israel to ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied areas in southern Lebanon. Beirut's goal is to facilitate the unhindered deployment of the regular Lebanese army to the internationally recognized border.

Aoun assured that Lebanon would fully assume its security responsibilities, but expressed hope that the US would become a guarantor against possible future violations of the agreement by Israel. For his part, Donald Trump confirmed US support for the country's sovereignty and the expansion of state control through its armed forces. Details of this conversation and the official positions of the parties were disseminated by BTA.

Netanyahu draws plans for a broad government

In parallel with external pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to form a broad national government. He cited the main pillars of the future cabinet as categorical opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state and the desire to prevent an internal civil war. According to Netanyahu, public attitudes in Israel have changed fundamentally, which creates a solid basis for national unification around these principles.

While Israel and Lebanon are taking the first steps towards ending the decade-long conflict, the radical Shiite group "Hezbollah" has already rejected the framework agreement, defining it as "a blow to Lebanon's sovereignty", which increases fears of new internal clashes in the region.