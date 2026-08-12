Rescue operations in Colombia continue, hundreds remain missing

Rescue teams in Colombia continued today to search for survivors under the ruins of buildings destroyed in the strong earthquake two days ago, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the latest figures presented by President Abelardo de la Espriella, the death toll is 181, and the injured number reaches 2,595. At least 195 people are still missing, while data from public databases indicate that their number could be close to 4,000.

Overnight, rescue teams continued clearing debris in the hardest-hit cities, including Cali, Pereira and Manizales. Emergency services say the first 48 to 72 hours after the quake are crucial in finding people trapped under the rubble.

Amid the tragedy, there are moments of hope. Rescuers managed to pull a baby alive from a collapsed building, giving new impetus to the ongoing operations.

But the disaster is seriously testing the ability of De la Espriella's new government to respond to a large-scale emergency. Rescue efforts are further hampered by the country's long-standing problems with poverty and civil conflict.

International aid to Colombia is also increasing. The United States has offered $15 million in support, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said she is ready to send hundreds of rescuers and medical professionals, as well as food and necessary equipment.

El Salvador is also joining the effort. President Nayib Bukele announced that the country will send two planes with 100 tons of humanitarian aid to the affected areas in the coming days.