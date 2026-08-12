Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russian Black Sea coast

Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russia's Black Sea coast last night, killing at least two people, including a child, in strikes on the port city of Novorossiysk, DPA and Reuters reported, citing local authorities, BTA reported.

Damage was caused to 21 residential buildings and four businesses in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratiev said on Telegram.

An eight-year-old child was killed and at least eight people were injured in the strikes on Novorossiysk. One person was killed in an attack on the Temryuksky district, Kondratiev added.

Drone debris damaged an apartment building in Anapa. Two people were injured in the incident and received medical attention on the spot. In Gelendzhik, three homes were damaged and two people were injured, the governor of the Krasnodar region also wrote.

Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels published information that the naval and commercial ports of Novorossiysk, as well as the city's oil terminal, had been hit. NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) also reported fires in these areas.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 502 Ukrainian combat drones were intercepted over the country overnight.

There were also reports of massive strikes on the port city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Moscow-appointed governor of the port city, was quoted by Reuters as saying that air defense forces had intercepted more than 30 drones and that several houses had been damaged. There were no reports of casualties.

At the same time, Russia carried out airstrikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia last night. Local authorities reported a fire at a building materials store.

The head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, said that about 1,200 consumers in Zaporizhia were left without electricity.

Odessa was also attacked, where damage was caused to infrastructure facilities, the head of the city's military administration, Sergei Lysak, wrote on Telegram, without disclosing details.

Recently, Moscow has intensified its strikes on food, agricultural and storage facilities in Ukraine in response to Kiev's attacks on Russian energy, port and logistics centers, Reuters notes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that Kiev had submitted proposals for a plan to end the war to Washington.