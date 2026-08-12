Rivers in the Netherlands have reached a historic low

The flow of the Rhine is 615 cubic meters per second, which is "lower than ever", the Water Management Agency (part of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water) reports in its weekly drought monitoring. The flow of the Maas is also low, groundwater levels in most places are low to extremely low, and the water level in Lake IJsselmeer (the largest enclosed freshwater lake in the central Netherlands) is falling. "The end of the drought is not in sight", the Agency states, BTA reported.

Both in the Netherlands and in the catchment areas of the major rivers, warm weather without "significant" precipitation is forecast for next week. Therefore, the precipitation deficit in the Netherlands is expected to reach around 300 millimeters. In some regions, this indicator exceeds 400 millimeters.

“Continued and significant rainfall (above average) in the catchment areas will be needed to restore water systems, normal river flows and groundwater levels.“ Low river flows could continue until December, the Water Management Agency expects.

According to the Agency, water retention and distribution measures are about to be exhausted. Therefore, the National Water Distribution Coordination Committee and the Water Scarcity Management Team are looking “resolutely“ ahead.

Scenarios are being developed for a number of aspects, such as increasing salinization and falling levels of Lake IJsselmeer, “so that regional institutions responsible for water management, dikes, canals, and other sectors can take timely action“. For now drinking water supply is ensured.