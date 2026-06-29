Unprecedented crisis! The Russian Federation is increasingly struggling with fuel shortages

Ukrainian strikes are causing fuel shortages in a growing number of places from Moscow-annexed Crimea to neighboring regions in southern Russia and even the capital Moscow, which has so far been spared, Reuters reports.

Drivers across almost all of Russia are now limited in the amount of fuel they can buy, with particularly severe restrictions in place in all Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, much of southern Russia and Siberia.

Only Moscow and a few mostly remote regions have no official restrictions, although even in the capital some gas stations are closed and long queues form at others.

Yesterday, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged at a meeting with ministers and other officials that Ukrainian drone attacks had caused fuel shortages in some regions, but assured that Russia is coping.

In Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, Ukraine has recently been attacking supply lines in a campaign it says is aimed at hitting Russia's war effort.

Local authorities there have stopped the sale of fuel for private cars, shortened business hours and restricted the hours of operation of public transport and cafes.

When authorities offered limited sales of petrol in Crimea's largest city, Sevastopol, on Monday, drivers lined up to buy fuel at 189 rubles a litre - almost three times the normal price.

The shortage has also spread to Rostov-on-Don - a city in southern Russia near the border with southeastern Ukraine.

In some places, petrol pump hoses were wrapped in paper with the words "no fuel" written on them. A sign at a gas station read: "Fuel sales temporarily suspended".

In Moscow, where a refinery was blown up in a Ukrainian drone attack a week ago, prices at major gas stations run by major state-owned oil companies have remained largely unchanged, according to the Moscow Fuel Association.

However, there are queues for fuel in parts of the city, and at some private gas stations prices have risen by more than 10% to around 80 rubles a liter.