Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering dismissing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Oleksandr Syrsky.

The information about the planned large-scale reshuffle was reported by Bloomberg, citing two independent sources closely familiar with the processes in Kiev.

The main reason for the impending decision is the ongoing mass street protests in the country. They erupted after the surprising removal of the popular former Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov in the recent cabinet reshuffle.

Who is being considered as the successor to the post?

According to Bloomberg's revelations, cited by leading international agencies such as Kyiv Independent, the main contender for the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is Major General Mykhailo Drapati. He currently holds the post of commander of the United Forces of the Ukrainian Army.

The agency's sources indicate the following key details about the military castling:

List of candidates: Zelensky is considering a list of 11 potential names for the position, with Drapati being the most likely new leader.

Zelensky is considering a list of 11 potential names for the position, with Drapati being the most likely new leader. Personal meetings: Yesterday, July 20, the Ukrainian head of state officially confirmed on his profile on the social network X that he had a personal meeting with Major General Mykhailo Drapati.

Yesterday, July 20, the Ukrainian head of state officially confirmed on his profile on the social network X that he had a personal meeting with Major General Mykhailo Drapati. Transfer Conditions: The president insists that the new commander-in-chief ensure a smooth transition in command. This must happen without disruptions along the entire 1,200-kilometer front line.

Tensions along the Syrsky-Fedorov axis

Public discontent and pressure from veterans and active soldiers is directed personally against Syrsky. Before his dismissal, former Minister Fedorov publicly criticized Syrsky for blocking key reforms to modernize the army and expand the use of drones.

The General Staff of Ukraine has so far officially denied rumors of a resignation. The president's media advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn, refused to comment on whether the meetings are directly related to the dismissal. The final decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is expected to be announced within a few days.