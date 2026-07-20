Threat to the security of the Russian Federation! Moscow and Beijing unite against the deployment of American missile sy

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko warned in an interview with TASS that Russia would take appropriate measures if South Korea and Japan deploy the American Typhon missile system on their territory, Focus reports.

He said that Moscow would consider the deployment of the American missile system a threat to the security of the Russian Federation.

"We are closely monitoring the efforts of the Japanese side to expand military activity. "We believe that providing Tokyo with the territory for the deployment of American medium- and short-range missile systems, regardless of the duration of the deployment (episode, rotational or permanent), is a step that has a serious negative impact on the stability and security of the Asia-Pacific region and poses a direct threat to Russia's far eastern borders," he explained.

He explained that Moscow has repeatedly warned the Japanese side against such "destructive decisions" in various formats.

Rudenko pointed out that at the same time, Russia is strengthening coordination with Chinese partners to maintain peace in the Asia-Pacific region.

The American Typhon missile systems can be used to launch SM-6 multi-purpose missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles with a flight range of about 2 thousand km.