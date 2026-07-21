The Israeli army has started the pilot zone program in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army has begun coordinating its operations with the Lebanese Armed Forces and the US military in the so-called pilot zones in southern Lebanon, the army press service reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

The pilot zones are strips of territory in southern Lebanon where the US-brokered agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which includes the disarmament of “Hezbollah”, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the deployment of Lebanese soldiers, is in effect.

“In accordance with the instructions of the (Israeli) political leadership, the pilot “Safe Zone” program began on Monday in southern Lebanon in cooperation with US military personnel (CENTCOM, the US Central Command) and the Lebanese Armed Forces. Within the framework of this pilot program, a group of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the US Army and the Lebanese Armed Forces are coordinating and planning for the further implementation of the agreement”, the statement quoted by TASS added.

The Israeli army did not provide further details on the process of withdrawing its units, but warned that “the Israel Defense Forces will respond sharply to any violation of the ceasefire.

The framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon was signed on June 26 after five rounds of consultations held in Washington with the mediation of the US. According to the agreement, the Lebanese Armed Forces must gradually restore “effective sovereign control over the entire territory of the country”, and Israel must withdraw its troops from the occupied areas.