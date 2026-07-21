A new article by the authoritative publication The Economist reveals serious cracks in the Ukrainian state administration after the decision of President Volodymyr Zelensky to remove Mykhailo Fedorov from his post.

Sources from the presidential administration say that the office of the head of state was completely shocked by the harsh tone of the minister's statements immediately after his resignation. The authorities in Kiev did not expect such strong public resistance from Fedorov, who until now had a reputation as a loyal technocrat.

Protests and tension around General Syrsky

Assessments by international observers show that Fedorov's dismissal is a strategic mistake that has already unleashed a wave of discontent. The main protests of citizens and the military in the country quickly shifted and concentrated around the figure of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky. This redirection of public discontent calls into question not only the military leadership, but also the stability of the entire cabinet at this critical moment.