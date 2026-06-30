The Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that Poland should award Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the "Order of Judas", calling him a "traitor and neo-Nazi", TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

In a post on his profile in the "Max" application, Volodin drew a historical parallel with the hetman Ivan Mazepa, whom Russian historiography defines as a traitor.

„By drawing historical parallels, Poland should now award Zelensky with the Order of Judas. The conclusion is obvious: what Zelensky's idols are - Mazepa, Bandera - is what he himself is. Traitor and neo-Nazi“, Volodin wrote.

He also stated that monuments to Vladimir Lenin had been removed in Ukraine, although, according to him, it was Lenin who created Ukrainian statehood.

Volodin pointed out that Ivan Mazepa was anathematized by the Russian Orthodox Church and recalled that during the time of Russian Tsar Peter I, the so-called “Order of Judah“ was established for him.

The Chairman of the State Duma also claimed that Poland had stripped Zelensky of its highest state award - the Order of the “White Eagle“, linking this to the disagreements between Kiev and Warsaw on historical issues.

Volodin's claims are political statements and are not supported by evidence in the information disseminated by TASS.