Survey: Americans divided on whether the best days of the United States are over

Americans are almost evenly divided on whether the best days of the United States are over, according to a survey by CBS News and the YouGov polling institute, BTA reports.

According to the results, 47% of respondents believe that the best period for the country is already in the past. Another 41% believe that it is yet to come, and only 12% believe that the United States is currently in its best period.

The survey also shows that 67% of Americans believe that democracy in the country is in danger.

About a third of the survey participants expect the situation in the United States to worsen over the next 50 years.

Regarding the so-called “American Dream“, only 17% of respondents say they are completely convinced that it is achievable. More than half believe that it is already unattainable, and 57% believe that only a small part of the representatives of the social elite have a real chance of success.

The survey was conducted between June 23 and 26 among 2,150 adult Americans.