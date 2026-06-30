Kremlin: Russia is in talks to import fuel, but does not disclose with which countries

The Kremlin will not disclose with which countries it is in talks to import fuel. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, quoted by TASS, reports BTA.

“For understandable reasons, we will not talk about this“, Peskov said in response to a question about where Russia could import fuel. According to him, contacts are ongoing with various countries, but details will not be disclosed.

He pointed out that if agreements on acceptable prices are reached, this will be another step towards stabilizing the Russian fuel market. According to him, the package of measures is being discussed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, and more information should be provided by the government.

Peskov also commented on the attacks by Ukrainian drones against Russian territory. He said that Russia once again calls on the international community to pay attention to, in his words, “the crimes of the Kiev regime against the civilian population“.

His statement comes after the announcement by the Russian authorities that a six-month-old baby died after a drone fell on a house in the city of Yegoryevsk near Moscow.