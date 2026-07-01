Russia starts importing gasoline from India amid fuel shortage

Russia has started importing gasoline from India amid a fuel shortage, reports „Reuters“, citing two industry sources, reports News.bg.

According to one source, about 60,000 metric tons of gasoline have already been sent from India to Russia. Another source indicates that two tankers, each with a load of between 30,000 and 40,000 tons, are traveling to Russia.

In parallel, a record import of Russian crude oil is being reported in India. In June, more than half of all crude oil imports into the country originated from Russia.

According to a separate source, Moscow plans to import about 400,000 tons of gasoline per month from various countries, including Belarus.

Data cited by the agency show that Belarus supplied more than 70,000 tons of gasoline to Russia in the first half of July - three times more than in the first half of May.