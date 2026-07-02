US, Iran report 'positive progress' after indirect talks in Doha

US and Iranian negotiators have made “positive progress” during their indirect talks in the Qatari capital Doha. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majed al-Ansari, quoted by Agence France-Presse, reports BTA.

According to him, Qatari and Pakistani mediators held separate meetings with the delegations of the United States and Iran, and the talks ended with positive developments on issues related to the Islamabad memorandum.

„Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with American and Iranian negotiators in Doha today, and positive progress was made on issues related to the Islamabad memorandum, building on the results of the Lake Lucerne summit“, Al Ansari wrote on the social network “Ex“.

The talks are part of diplomatic efforts to implement the agreements reached after the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, which provides for the cessation of hostilities, the reduction of tension in the Middle East and the establishment of mechanisms for subsequent negotiations on controversial issues, including the Iranian nuclear program.

Qatar and Pakistan continue to implement the role of mediators between the two countries, providing a diplomatic channel for communication at a time when direct contacts between Washington and Tehran remain limited.

According to the Qatari side, the next round of indirect negotiations will be held after the funeral of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei.

Bulgaria is following the development of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East as part of the European Union's common foreign policy. Achieving more lasting stability in the region is also important for Europe, as it affects international security, energy supplies and global trade routes, including shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.