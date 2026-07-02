Behind enemy lines! Russia spying on European nuclear sites with drones

Russia has been monitoring European nuclear facilities using drones launched from shadowy ships for 18 months, according to researchers at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

An analysis of 144 incidents in more than 10 European countries since the end of 2024 showed that Russian intelligence services have operated with “a significant degree of impunity”, while European authorities have often been caught off guard and without an adequate response, the Guardian reports.

Drones have been spotted several times over military bases and airports, but none have been shot down or confiscated, which according to IISS shows serious weaknesses in the air defense of NATO member states.