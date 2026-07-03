Russian missiles hit Krivoy Rog

In the early morning hours of July 3. Russian forces launched a new missile strike on Ukraine, with the city of Krivoy Rog as the main target, RBC-Ukraine reported.

The attack was carried out in a densely built-up area of the city, and the missiles fell in the spaces between several apartment buildings.

According to official information at 6:00 a.m., the strike resulted in at least seven local residents were injured. Three of the injured were transported to hospital in stable condition, with no life-threatening injuries. As a result of the explosions in the residential buildings, fires broke out, which have now been extinguished by emergency teams. Serious material damage was caused – Windows were broken, balconies were destroyed, and gas and water supplies in the area were temporarily cut off.

This new attack comes as the capital Kiev has declared July 3 a Day of Mourning. Rescue operations there continue to pull bodies from the rubble after the historic strike the previous day (carried out with 74 missiles and nearly 500 drones), which brought the confirmed death toll in the capital to 27 dead and over 100 injured.

The overnight attacks are part of a targeted campaign by Russian forces against Ukraine's energy system and civilian logistics

In the attacked area of the city Kryvyi Rih blast wave has compromised local distribution systems. Utilities are urgently cut off gas and water supplies to hundreds of households to prevent further accidents.

The Russian Defense Ministry officially announced that the massive strike the previous day had targeted military airfields and key energy facilities in the regions of Kyiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk. The UN warns that these systemic failures threaten the long-term sustainability of not only the Ukrainian grid, but also the connected European energy system.

In the capital Kyiv, in addition to dozens of residential buildings, transport hubs, hotels and shopping centers are affected. The powerful explosions have even shaken underground facilities such as the “Nivki” metro station, where part of the ceiling plaster has fallen.

The scale of the strikes in the past 48 hours has provoked sharp political reactions in the West.

EU leaders have strongly condemned the “systematic and deliberate targeting of attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure.” Brussels officials have called for an urgent acceleration and strengthening of deliveries of air defense systems and ammunition to Kiev to stop ballistic threats, which remain the most vulnerable to Ukrainian defenses.

The attack coincides with a delicate moment in the United States. The White House is under strong pressure from allies to resume the peace process. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his National Security Secretary Rustem Umerov is in contact with US officials, preparing to meet with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO summit.

Daniel Bell, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, visited the destruction in Kiev and described the use of powerful explosive weapons in densely populated areas as “horrific human suffering with predictable devastating consequences“.