Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine after historic strikes

The situation in Ukraine remains critical after a devastating wave of Russian missile and drone attacks, Reuters and the BBC reported.

Rescue operations and the evacuation of civilians in Kiev and other affected regions continue without interruption under the constant threat of secondary strikes.

Scale of destruction and casualties

According to the latest summarized data from the Kyiv City Military Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs:

Casualties and Injured : Died at least 25-27 people in the capital alone, and the number of injured exceeds 100 people , including children. In the city of Krivoy Rog, wounded civilians were also reported after a midnight rocket attack on a residential area.

: Died in the capital alone, and the number of injured , including children. In the city of Krivoy Rog, wounded civilians were also reported after a midnight rocket attack on a residential area. Infrastructure damage : In Kiev, over 30 locations , including 20 apartment buildings, were affected. In the Darnytskyi district, six floors of a nine-story building collapsed, trapping people under the debris. Large-scale fires broke out on the roofs of hotels, warehouses and apartment buildings in several urban areas.

: In Kiev, , including 20 apartment buildings, were affected. In the Darnytskyi district, six floors of a nine-story building collapsed, trapping people under the debris. Large-scale fires broke out on the roofs of hotels, warehouses and apartment buildings in several urban areas. Record number of people hiding: During the attack over 52,500 citizens sought refuge in the capital's metro.

Air defense work and details of the attack

The Ukrainian military reports an extremely intense load on air defense:

Targets downed : Ukraine's air defenses managed to neutralize nearly 75% of the launched kamikaze drones of the „Shahed“ type and cruise missiles . However, the sheer volume of simultaneous volleys has overwhelmed systems in certain sectors.

: Ukraine's air defenses managed to neutralize . However, the sheer volume of simultaneous volleys has overwhelmed systems in certain sectors. Falling debris: Much of the severe destruction and fires in residential areas of Kiev have been caused by falling debris from successfully intercepted missiles and drones that detonated on impact with the ground.

Emergency humanitarian response

Local and international humanitarian organizations are providing immediate support on the ground:

Red Cross : The organization suffered a heavy blow after its main warehouse in Kiev was completely destroyed by shelling. Over 320,000 units of strategic reserve (generators, medical equipment, and humanitarian packages) worth 79 million hryvnias were lost. However, teams are deploying mobile first aid stations near the destroyed buildings.

: The organization suffered a heavy blow after its main warehouse in Kiev was completely destroyed by shelling. Over 320,000 units of strategic reserve (generators, medical equipment, and humanitarian packages) worth 79 million hryvnias were lost. However, teams are deploying mobile first aid stations near the destroyed buildings. Evacuation and shelter: The Rescue Services (GSChS) have mobilized nearly 600 employees and 100 units of specialized equipment. Citizens whose homes have been destroyed are being evacuated to temporary centers set up in local schools and administrative buildings.

International Reactions

The brutal wave of attacks has prompted sharp comments from global leaders:

European Union : The High Representative for Foreign Affairs condemned the strikes, calling them “targeted terror against the civilian population“, and urged the acceleration of deliveries of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

: The High Representative for Foreign Affairs condemned the strikes, calling them “targeted terror against the civilian population“, and urged the acceleration of deliveries of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. USA: The White House has issued a statement saying that these events demonstrate the urgent need for continued financial and military support for Kiev to protect critical city infrastructure.

Today (July 3) has been declared day of mourning in Kiev in memory of the victims of the brutal attack.