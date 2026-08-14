The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation sent drones to St. Petersburg, Moscow and Sevastopol

On the night of August 14, the air defense of the Russian Federation reflected a massive wave of attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), FONTANKA.ru reported.

The most serious strike was directed against the Leningrad Region, where 15 Ukrainian drones were neutralized, Interfax reported. Due to the threat, a special operating mode was introduced at key airports in the country.

What happened in the Leningrad Region?

At around 02:53 local time, an air alert was declared in the region for the danger of unmanned aerial vehicles. The Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, announced on the social network MAX that the air defense forces had shot down 15 Ukrainian UAVs, and combat work to repel the threat continues. At the moment, there is no official data on serious damage or injured civilians.

Due to the incident, the airport “Pulkovo“ in St. Petersburg temporarily restricted the use of airspace. From 03:03, flights there are only served after explicit coordination with the competent authorities.

Which other Russian regions were attacked tonight?

Leningrad Oblast is not the only target of the midnight drone attack:

Sevastopol and Crimea: The Russian military has repelled a serious attack on the Crimean peninsula as well. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported that air defense systems and mobile fire groups destroyed at least 6 Ukrainian drones over the Nakhimovsky, Gagarin districts and the Northern side of the city Interfax Russia.

The Russian military has repelled a serious attack on the Crimean peninsula as well. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported that air defense systems and mobile fire groups destroyed at least 6 Ukrainian drones over the Nakhimovsky, Gagarin districts and the Northern side of the city Interfax Russia. Moscow and Moscow Region: An air threat was also registered in the region of the Russian capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, along with the governors of Istra and Kotelniki, confirmed that air defenses were activated and drones were shot down on the approaches to the city. Due to the attack, Domodedovo Airport has also been put into a "by agreement" mode. Tolk

The situation remains dynamic, as Russian authorities continue to clarify the extent of material damage in the affected areas.