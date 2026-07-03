Volodymyr Zelensky: Ten people are missing after the Russian strike on Kiev, the number of victims is already 30

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that emergency and rescue operations at three locations in Kiev hit by Russian attacks last night are continuing, with 10 people still missing. His words were quoted by the BBC.

According to Zelensky, rescue teams have cleared a significant part of the debris, but the search for buried people continues. According to the latest data, 30 people were killed and 99 were injured in the strike on the Ukrainian capital.

The Ukrainian president also announced that on Wednesday evening, Russian forces attacked Krivoy Rog, striking the territory of an ordinary garage cooperative. The attack injured seven people, and damaged residential buildings and two schools.

A private home in the Kharkiv region was also attacked overnight, injuring six people, including three children. Earlier in the day, Russian missiles also hit the regional hospital in Kherson.

The authorities in Sumy region meanwhile reported that four people, including a one-year-old girl and her mother, were killed in a drone attack.

"Reliable protection of Ukrainian skies is a necessary prerequisite for diplomacy. We count on the support of our partners," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry earlier announced that it had carried out a massive strike on military plants and facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. The two sides present different versions of the goals and consequences of the attacks, which cannot be independently confirmed in the conditions of war.