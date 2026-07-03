Up to 500 km/h! New Russian jet drones are becoming a serious problem for Ukrainian air defense

Kiev is increasingly becoming the target of attacks by new Russian jet drones, which reach speeds of up to 500 km/h and force Ukrainian air defense to use expensive missiles, writes The Telegraph.

The author of the article writes that over the years, residents of the capital have become accustomed to the hum of "Shaheeds" with a simple gasoline engine. Now it is increasingly accompanied by the whistling of jet drones, which fly twice as fast as their predecessors and carry a warhead of 50 to 90 kilograms. During the attack on the night of July 2, Russia used a record number of jet drones, followed by various types of missiles.

The publication recalls that over more than four years of full-scale war, Ukraine has developed a multi-layered air defense system, including interceptor drones, anti-aircraft missile systems, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare systems and helicopters. However, the new Russian drones have become a serious challenge to this system.

This is also acknowledged by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ignat: "These drones are no longer within the range of interceptor drones, which can reach speeds of up to 300 km/h. This means that mobile fire teams and anti-drone interceptors can no longer serve as the main means of defense. Missiles must be used.

Aviation expert Bogdan Dolintse also notes a change in Russian military tactics. According to him, Russia is seeking to significantly intensify attacks, reducing their duration from 10-14 hours to approximately 4-6 hours, while maintaining a high density of strikes, the publication adds.