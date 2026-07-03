Italy also opposed sanctions against the Russian patriarch

Italy has joined Bulgaria in expressing concerns about plans to impose sanctions against Russian Patriarch Kirill, three EU diplomats familiar with the matter said, reports "Politico".

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas proposed imposing a visa ban on Patriarch Kirill as part of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. Kirill is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has repeatedly publicly supported and justified Russia's war in Ukraine.

However, the proposal is met with objections from Bulgaria, where the Orthodox population is significant, as well as "reservations" by Rome - a diplomatic term that means there are unresolved concerns without constituting a veto.

According to one of the diplomats, Italy's reservations stem from the Vatican's position and are related to concerns about sanctioning the spiritual leader of a Christian denomination.

EU diplomats are also discussing a proposal to maintain the price cap on Russian oil, currently set at $44 per barrel. The proposal from Kallas' team is to postpone the upcoming review of this cap, scheduled for mid-July. If no action is taken, the limit will automatically be raised.

Greece, Malta and Cyprus - countries with a significant maritime transport sector that also serves Russian ships - have objected to the postponement of the review of the price cap, the diplomats said. Greece and Malta had previously opposed a proposal to ban Russian ships from providing maritime services, which led to its temporary withdrawal.

Another controversial issue is the proposal to ban former Russian servicemen from entering the territory of the European Union. France and Italy have expressed reservations on this issue.

The 21st package of sanctions, presented by Kaia Kallas on June 9, targets the Russian military-industrial and financial sectors, which are supporting the war in Ukraine. The combination of the sanctions and Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian oil infrastructure is already putting serious pressure on the Russian economy, with two-thirds of Russia's 83 regions reporting fuel supply problems.