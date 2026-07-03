Donald Tusk: Zelensky seeks reconciliation with Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had received signals that Ukraine was looking for ways to reduce tensions with Poland.

This happened after talks between Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga.

"I have received signals that the Ukrainian side has realized that it is worth looking for ways to have a frank conversation, including about the past, and that there is no point in escalating these tensions," Tusk said. He added that he expected a "de-escalation" that would result from "a change in the attitude of some Ukrainian politicians".

Last month, Polish President Karol Nawrocki revoked the Order of the White Eagle, previously awarded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after Ukraine named a unit of the Special Operations Forces after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, a World War II-era organization linked to the killings of Poles.