Ukraine has proposed steps to normalize relations with Poland, including starting consultations on disputed historical issues between the two countries. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga, quoted by “Reuters“, BTA reports.

He stressed that it was “time to put emotions aside“, making the statement after a meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

The talks are taking place amid heightened tensions in recent weeks, caused by Kiev's decision to name a military unit associated with the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) – a topic that remains sensitive in Polish society due to historical conflicts.

“We possess enough wisdom, lessons from our common history and political will to put an end to the applause in Moscow, which enjoys any tension between two closest neighboring countries“, Szybiga wrote on the social network “Ex“ after the meeting.

Kiev's initiative comes at a time when both sides emphasize the strategic importance of their bilateral relations, despite periodic political and historical disagreements.