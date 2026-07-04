Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered large-scale security measures, including official expansion of the territorial “security zone“ (buffer zone) in Ukraine, in order to stop the frequent drone and missile attacks on the border regions of Russia. In a series of statements, the Russian head of state warned of serious risks of Ukrainian sabotage against critical energy infrastructure and ordered a strict investigation of foreign “instigators“, who are stimulating the escalation of hostilities.

Expansion of the buffer zone in Ukraine

According to official reports of the Russian command, the military forces are received a direct order to move the front line deeper into the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Sumy.

Reason: Frequent strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on logistical and civilian facilities in the border Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

Frequent strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on logistical and civilian facilities in the border Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. Goal: Creating a distance that would make Russian cities unreachable for conventional Ukrainian artillery.

Risk of energy sabotage

Putin issued a stark warning about potential sabotage against strategic sites, explicitly mentioning the risks of sabotage of the international gas pipelines “Turkish Stream“ and “Blue Stream“. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has been instructed to go on high alert around the sea and land energy network.

Hunting “Instigators“ and Traitors

The president ordered the investigative bodies to identify and hold accountable the individuals and external forces acting as ideological and financial “instigates“ of the conflict. In parallel, the Kremlin tightened its domestic course, ordering the services to search for “national traitors“ and saboteurs operating on Russian territory.

“All of them must be identified by name. We will punish them without any statute of limitations, wherever they are“, the Russian leader was categorical regarding those involved in sabotage.