Crimean Bridge temporarily closed to traffic

The movement of vehicles on the strategic Crimean Bridge for Russia, connecting the Krasnodar Territory with the occupied Crimean Peninsula, was temporarily suspended on the night of July 4.

The official announcement from the security administration of the facility appointed by Moscow was published at 01:21. As of 04:30 Bulgarian time, traffic has not yet been restored.

Passengers who are already on the bridge or in the mandatory technical inspection and security zones are urged to strictly follow the instructions of transport security officers. No official reasons for the specific suspension have been given, but practice shows that such measures are necessary in the event of a threat of air strikes or drone attacks.

The suspension coincides with a series of explosions and Ukrainian attacks on the peninsula's logistics and energy infrastructure in recent weeks. In the past 24 hours alone, serious damage and fires at energy facilities in Crimea have been reported. In recent days, the facility's closures have led to multi-kilometer traffic jams and thousands of cars piling up on both sides of the Kerch Strait.

Source: Crimea News