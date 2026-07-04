St. Petersburg was subjected to a massive attack

Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 389 Ukrainian drones over Russia, the Black and Azov Seas last night, the Defense Ministry announced, quoted by TASS, BTA reported.

Between 8 p.m. last night and 7 a.m. this morning, a total of 389 Ukrainian unmanned aircraft of the aircraft type were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver and Tula regions, over the Krasnodar Territory, Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, a statement from the ministry.

Meanwhile, the governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, reported on "Telegram" that the city was under a massive drone attack and that air defense systems were working to repel it. He urged residents to stay home until the threat was lifted and warned that there could be a disruption to mobile internet.

A little earlier, the governor of the Leningrad region, which borders St. Petersburg, reported that 67 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the region. "Combat work continues", wrote Alexander Drozdenko on the "Max" network.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that his country can overtake Russia in the long term in the production of high-tech weapons, DPA reported.

Zelensky commented on the issue on Telegram after a meeting with representatives of the government, the armed forces and the defense industry. The meeting was dedicated to Ukraine's drone and missile production programs.

Kiev has recently been using new weapons to attack two key economic sectors for Moscow - the energy sector and the arms industry, DPA notes.

This has hampered supplies for the Russian army and caused fuel shortages in Russia itself.

Zelensky said he had instructed the foreign and defense ministries to focus on cooperation with partners who could provide additional funding for weapons production in Ukraine. Kiev will continue its policy of increasing the "cost of occupation for the occupier" and limiting Russia's ability to finance the war, he added.