Ukraine has struck military targets near St. Petersburg, Zelensky says

Ukrainian forces have struck oil facilities and military targets near the Russian city of St. Petersburg overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

“Ukrainian forces have struck port oil infrastructure that generates revenue for Russia's war, and also hit Kronstadt, an important military target more than 850 km from Ukraine's state borders,“ he said on the “Telegram“ app.

The governors of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region confirmed strikes on a local port and oil infrastructure overnight.

Alexander Beglov said that St. Petersburg was the target of a large-scale drone attack, with the oil terminal of city. He added that there were no casualties and that the consequences of the attack had been eliminated.

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said drones had hit the port of Vysotsk, about 170 km northwest of St. Petersburg on the Gulf of Finland.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure this year, causing fuel shortages in parts of Russia.

Authorities in nearby Pskov Region said more than 30 drones had been shot down overnight. Minor damage and injuries were reported, including at a factory in the town of Velikiye Luki.