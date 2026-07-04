A Russian drone hit a gas production facility in Ukraine's Poltava region, causing a fire and temporarily disrupting the facility's operation, Ukrainian state energy company "Naftogaz" reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

According to the company, the attack is part of systematic Russian strikes against Ukraine's gas production infrastructure with the aim of limiting domestic natural gas production and making it difficult for the country to prepare for the upcoming heating season.

The head of the Poltava regional military administration, Vitaly Dyakivnych, said, quoted by Ukrinform, that the attack was carried out by a drone against an industrial facility in the Poltava region.

No casualties were reported.

Yesterday, Russia attacked a gas station in Lubensky district of Poltava region, in which six people were injured, Ukrinform recalls.