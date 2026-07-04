Iran Tightens Grip on Hormuz: Merchant Ships Make Sharp U-Turns Off Oman

Tensions in the world's most important oil strait - the Strait of Hormuz - have escalated sharply in recent hours.

Data from maritime traffic tracking platforms cited by CNN and Bloomberg reveal that at least eight large merchant ships made unexpected and sharp U-turns as they approached the entrance to the strait from the Omani coast.

Among the vessels that made the dangerous maneuver near the tip of the Musandam Peninsula were two car carriers, a chemical tanker, an oil tanker and a bulk carrier. They had originally planned to pass through the safer southern corridor, located in Omani territorial waters, but changed course at the last minute.

Tehran's New Rules and the Threat of Special Forces

The incident is a direct consequence of Iran's increased pressure to impose complete control over shipping in the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has deployed special forces to actively monitor and intercept vessels along the Omani route.

The Iranian state claims that under international agreements it has the exclusive right to dictate transit corridors and impose fees. The IRGC command issued an official warning that any ship using "routes not approved by Tehran" risks being attacked or confiscated.

Four of the ships that made a turn near Oman have subsequently resumed their course, but now through the northern corridor, controlled directly by Iran and passing south of Larak Island.

The trap for international shipping

The situation puts global maritime operators in a deadlock:

Risk of attacks : The route around Oman exposes ships to direct attacks from Iranian drones and special forces.

: The route around Oman exposes ships to direct attacks from Iranian drones and special forces. Sanctions Risk : Using Iran's approved northern corridor could lead to severe secondary sanctions from the US and its Western allies.

: Using Iran's approved northern corridor could lead to severe secondary sanctions from the US and its Western allies. Mined Center: The traditional middle route, recommended in the past by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), remains virtually unusable due to the enormous risk of sea mines laid during the conflict.

Markets under pressure

Although maritime traffic has partially recovered following the earlier ceasefire, its levels remain far below those before the war. Before the conflict, about 130 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz daily, while currently the average number is between 30 and 60 transits. Nearly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes through this point. The tankers' latest maneuvers prove that the path to full stabilization of energy supplies will be much longer and more complicated than expected.