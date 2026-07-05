Millions in Iran bid farewell to slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran has begun its long-delayed, state funeral for longtime Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He was killed on February 28, 2026, in a devastating joint US-Israeli airstrike on his official residence in Tehran. Several members of his family also died with him. The processions are only taking place now, four months later, due to the intense hostilities in the region and the deliberate delay in the temporary ceasefire signed last month.

How the ceremony and people's forgiveness take place

Glass sarcophagi in Tehran : The bodies of Khamenei and four of his murdered relatives are on display for public worship at the vast religious complex “Imam Khomeini Mausoleum“ in the capital Tehran. The ayatollah's coffin is placed at the top, covered with the national flag and his characteristic black turban (a symbol of his descent from the Prophet Muhammad).

: The bodies of Khamenei and four of his murdered relatives are on display for public worship at the vast religious complex “Imam Khomeini Mausoleum“ in the capital Tehran. The ayatollah's coffin is placed at the top, covered with the national flag and his characteristic black turban (a symbol of his descent from the Prophet Muhammad). Family destruction: Just below the leader's coffin are smaller coffins of his deceased relatives. Among them is the coffin of his infant grandson. His daughter Bushra, his granddaughter Zahra, his son-in-law and his daughter-in-law were killed in the February attacks.

Emotions and slogans for revenge: Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in the early hours, despite the scorching heat of 36 degrees in Tehran. Men beat their chests in a traditional Shiite mourning ritual, and the crowds chanted en masse “Revenge! Revenge!“ and “Death to America, death to Israel!“. Ironically, the start of the mass pilgrimage was scheduled precisely for July 4th – the day the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary of independence.

International presence and security measures

Over 100 foreign delegations : The pilgrimage gathered representatives of the so-called anti-western bloc. Key figures included former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, delegations from China, Iraq, the Taliban government of Afghanistan, and Hamas. Gulf Arab monarchies, including Saudi Arabia, sent lower-level diplomats (deputy ministers).

The only European politicians : Surprisingly, two representatives of the Bulgarian party “Vazrazhdane“ – current MP Angel Georgiev and former Zlatan Zlatanov appeared at the pilgrimage in Tehran. They were announced by the Iranian embassy and their party leader as the only European politicians attending the event.

Airspace blockade: With an expected total of 15 to 20 million pilgrims expected in the coming days, authorities have declared three official holidays. Draconian security measures have been imposed, with the Iranian aviation authority announcing that the airspace over Tehran will be completely closed to flights on Monday.

Where is the new Supreme Leader?

The big question that worries international observers is the complete absence from public space of Khamenei's son – Mojtaba Khamenei, who was chosen as his successor and the new Supreme Leader in March 2026. Mojtaba was reportedly seriously injured in the face during the same airstrike in February that killed his father and his wife. Iran's military command issued strict warnings to the US and Israel not to launch attacks during the funeral processions.

Route of the funeral procession

The week-long mourning rituals (July 3-9) will go through several key phases:

Tehran (July 4–6): Public worship at the “Mosala“ and a mourning procession through the streets of the capital.

Kum (July 7): A Procession in the Religious Heart of the Islamic Republic.

Iraq (July 8): The remains will be taken for pilgrimage to the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Mashhad (July 9): The official funeral will take place in Khamenei's hometown, at the Imam Reza Mausoleum.

Sources: CNN, Al Jazeera, Deutsche Welle (DW), The Hindu