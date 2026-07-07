Romania scrambled fighter jets over drone group near Ukrainian border

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense detected a group of drones about 20 kilometers east of Snake Island in the Black Sea, in close proximity to the border between Ukraine and Romania, the ministry reported, BTA reported.

Two "Eurofighter Typhoon" fighter jets of the Italian Air Force were scrambled from the 57th Air Base of the Romanian Air Force "Mihail Cogalnicanu". No unauthorized entry into national airspace was reported and at 11:05 local (and Bulgarian) time the air alert was lifted.

However, residents of the Romanian county of Tulcea received a warning message about the possibility of objects falling from the air via the Ro-Alert system.