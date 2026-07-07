German Foreign Minister Johann Vaddeful defended his country's defense spending in response to renewed criticism from US President Donald Trump, as NATO leaders prepare to gather in Ankara for a two-day summit of the alliance today, DPA reported, BTA reported.

“We look at the numbers and they show an upward trend“, Vaddeful told German radio “Deutschlandfunk“.

After the insistence of Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the uneven distribution of the financial burden within the alliance, NATO countries agreed last year to increase their core military spending from 2% to 3.5% of GDP to 2035

According to Wadeful, Germany is on track to reach the 3.5% level by the end of the decade.

“We spend more than many of our partners“, he stressed, adding: “What Germany does is also noticeable in Washington“.

Trump continues to put pressure on allies, describing their defense spending as “ridiculous” just days before the summit, citing Germany as an example.