Zelensky: It is absurd that the world does not produce enough weapons against ballistic missiles

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is “completely absurd” in the modern world, the production of weapons systems has not yet reached the necessary scale to protect the civilian population from ballistic missile attacks, BTA reports.

In his traditional evening video address, the Ukrainian head of state expressed regret over the shortage of air defense assets that would provide more effective protection against Russian ballistic missiles.

“It is completely absurd that in the modern world, production has not yet been increased to the level that is actually necessary to protect people from ballistic terror“, Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine has both the necessary knowledge and the technological capacity to produce such weapons systems. He stressed that if Kiev receives a license from the United States to produce American air defense systems "Patriot", the country will be able to ensure not only its own defense, but also to assist other partner countries that also need such systems.

Zelensky pointed out that expanding the production of air defense means is key to protecting the civilian population and stressed that such capacity could be used to support other allied countries.