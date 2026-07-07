Ukrainian air defenses downed 108 out of 123 Russian drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reported.

Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 drones of the "Shahed", "Gerbera", "Italmas" type, as well as with "Parody" decoy drones from Kursk, Orel, Bryansk and Primorsky-Akhtarsk regions and from Shatalovo and Millerovo in Donetsk region and Chauda on the Crimean peninsula.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems and mobile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Twelve Russian drones hit 10 objects, and debris from the downed drones fell in 5 places, Ukrinform added.

Ukraine launched more than 430 drones towards Moscow last night, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

The agency notes that the attack comes on the day a NATO summit begins in Ankara with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"From yesterday evening to "At 6 a.m., more than 430 drones were flying in the direction of the Moscow region. Most of them were neutralized by air defense forces at a long distance. 36 enemy drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on social media.

Ukrainian missile strikes have caused at least one death and set fire to "infrastructure facilities" in Russia's Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, acting regional governor Alexander Shuvayev said.

The Ukrainian strikes come a day after particularly massive Russian strikes on Ukraine that killed at least 28 people, 26 of them in and around Kiev, according to local authorities.