European Parliament approves new rules on passenger rights in flights

The European Parliament approved changes to the rules on passenger rights in air transport. They were adopted with 646 votes “for“, 12 “against“ and three “abstains“, the institution announced, News.bg reports.

The new rules aim to speed up and simplify the procedures for paying compensation for delayed or canceled flights, as well as to provide better protection for passengers in the event of denied boarding and other problems when traveling by plane.

The MEPs preserved the right of passengers to receive a refund or an alternative route in the event of a canceled flight. The right to compensation also remains in force in the event of a delay of more than three hours or a flight cancellation less than 14 days before departure.

The amount of compensation does not change and remains tied to the distance of the flight:

250 euros for flights up to 1,500 km;

400 euros for flights within the EU over 1,500 km and for other flights between 1,500 and 3,500 km;

600 euros for all other flights over longer distances.

It is envisaged that airlines will be able to reduce the compensation by 50% for the longest flights if they offer an alternative route and the arrival delay is not exceeds four hours. Carriers will not be liable for compensation when the delay or cancellation is caused by extraordinary circumstances beyond their control.

The changes also provide for faster reimbursement. Passengers who choose a refund instead of rerouting will receive their funds automatically. In the event of a problem, airlines will have to provide clear instructions for submitting a claim for compensation within four days.

Passengers will have nine months to submit a claim for compensation, and airlines will have 30 days to pay it or justify a refusal with extraordinary circumstances, while at the same time informing the customer about the possibilities for filing a complaint.

Among the new rights is the possibility for passengers to use the return flight on a round-trip ticket, even if they did not take the first flight, without paying an additional fee.

The regulation also guarantees the right to carry one personal item free of charge - for example, a small bag or backpack. In addition, airlines will not be able to charge fees for correcting spelling errors in passengers' names or for printing boarding passes if check-in has already been completed.

Additional protection is also provided for passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility. They will be entitled to compensation, rerouting and assistance from the airline if they miss their flight because the airport operator has not moved them to the boarding gate in time.