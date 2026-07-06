The information about the travels of Delyan Peevski and Desislava Atanasova shows the presence of indirect connections in the upper echelons of the state administration, said the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Rumen Milanov in "From the Day" on BNT.

Rumen Milanov, MP from PB, rotating chairman of the Commission for Control of Services: "These indirect connections are not visible at first glance, they are not leading, but they can have a significant influence on the decisions of the state administration, in the broadest sense. Such relationships, which may be quite friendly, should not be ignored, but I think that not everything is so much on the principle of friendship, but more on the principle of interest and "friends in the chair". Such dependencies cannot be proven, but they are a supplement to direct evidence, if there is any, and most likely there is such evidence about the activities and property status of these people. Let me accept it conditionally. Is it Mr. Peevski or someone else, who, for example, has such expenses, and his tax return is quite pale. The question immediately arises why there is this disproportion in income, expenses and, respectively, taxes paid. And for me, a key moment in this whole story is the tax system and who has paid what taxes based on their income and, respectively, the expenses they have."

According to Rumen Milanov, the scandal is definitely a topic for politicians in the National Assembly.

Rumen Milanov, MP from the Bulgarian National Party, rotating chairman of the Committee for Control of the Services:"From a political point of view, this is undoubtedly a subject of the hall, as they say, and of the National Assembly. And from a point of view of control of the security services, I am saying it in general terms, this already needs to be verified with the specific data in connection with the activities of these services on this topic. This is already a matter for another future decision."

He also stated that the procedure for acquiring data from the PNR system should have been followed by the services. It is no surprise to him that constitutional judge Desislava Atanasova has given up her international passport and is currently using a diplomatic one that gives certain privileges.

Rumen Milanov described the discrepancy in data from different directorates in the Ministry of Internal Affairs on this case as worrying.

Rumen Milanov, MP from the Bulgarian People's Party, rotating chairman of the Commission for Control of Services: "In principle, this is not good, and if there are different signals, i.e. different information, it is the job of the relevant manager to hold this meeting with them and investigate why this difference is due to the same process. Maybe some know more, others know less, then a comprehensive assessment of a process must be made. So having different information in principle about something and which has not been verified is in principle unacceptable."

Regarding the "Baba Alino" scandal Milanov pointed out that the case is a complex of joint actions of an international organized criminal structure, but it could not have functioned without national and regional players.

It sounds very banal, but these three levels have great power and for this reason this city or neighborhood is being built and no one sees anything. There is also a mayor, there is also a local government, there is a police force, there are security services, in this case it is the territorial directorate of SANS, there are many such and other instruments that this will be noticed.

Rumen Milanov added that many questions should be asked of the chairman of SANS in the period 2021-2025 Plamen Tonchev, but the most important question that he would ask him is whether SANS will be ready to strictly implement the law regarding all activities that are within its competence and not turn a blind eye.

On "Progressive Bulgaria" now we have undertaken amendments to the law on the Ministry of Internal Affairs. But we are about to evaluate the currently effective laws in the "Security" sector and in the services for the protection of national security, after "Progressive Bulgaria" has undertaken changes to the Law on the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Their optimization is aimed at efficiency and strengthening the functioning of the Security Council, which should be the coordinator of information in the field of national security and support the activities of the Council of Ministers, Rumen Milanov also said.