French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was convicted on Tuesday by an appeals court of misuse of EU funds and who officially launched her campaign for next year's presidential elections yesterday, topped two opinion polls, L'Equipe, “Figaro“, “20 Minutes“ and other French publications report, BTA writes,.

According to an IFOP poll, in the first round of the presidential elections, Le Pen will come in first place with 36 percent. Centrist Edouard Philippe will remain in second place with 19 percent. In third place will be the radical leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon with 15 percent. None of the other candidates will pass 10 percent, this poll shows. However, if the centrists unite around Gabriel Attal, then according to the same poll, Le Pen will still come out on top in the first round with 36 percent, and Attal will remain second with 15 percent, next to Mélenchon also with 15 percent.

According to a poll by “Toluna Harris“ Le Pen will come out on top in the first round with between 34 and 36 percent.

According to both polls, the far-right leader will win the second round regardless of who her opponent is there. If it is Edouard Philippe, her result will be between 51 and 54 percent against 46-49 percent for him.